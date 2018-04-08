Total ban on tobacco products advertisements

Muscat, April 8 – The Minister of Information issued a decision banning publication of advertisements on tobacco products or derivatives in print, audio, billboards or any other platforms.

The decision 43/2018 amended certain provisions of the executive regulations of the Press and Publications Law.

Article (1) of the resolution issued that Article 36 of the executive regulations of the Press and Publications Law shall be replaced by the following provision: It is prohibited to publish advertisements on tobacco products or

derivatives in all the print, audio, billboards or any other platforms.

The decision was based on the Publications and Publications Law issued by Royal Decree No. 49/84 and the Royal Decree No. 20/2005 approving the Sultanate’s accession to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco

Control and the Executive Regulations of the Press and Publication Law promulgated by Ministerial Decree No. 25/84.

