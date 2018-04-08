An Indonesian youth holds a cigarette while waiting for a train in Jakarta May 24, 2012. Anti-tobacco advocates in Indonesia plan to file a class action lawsuit this month using cases of child addicts in the hope of forcing tougher regulations on a society where one in three people smokes. The suit against tobacco companies and the Indonesian government argues that feeble regulation has left children dangerously exposed to the risks of smoking. To match Feature INDONESIA-SMOKING/ REUTERS/Beawiharta (INDONESIA - Tags: POLITICS HEALTH SOCIETY)
Total ban on tobacco products advertisements

Oman Observer

Muscat, April 8 – The Minister of Information issued a decision banning  publication of advertisements on tobacco products or derivatives in print, audio, billboards or any other platforms.

The decision 43/2018 amended certain provisions of the executive regulations of the Press and Publications Law.

Article (1) of the resolution issued that Article 36 of the executive regulations of the Press and Publications Law shall be replaced by the following provision: It is prohibited to publish advertisements on tobacco products or

derivatives in all the print, audio, billboards or any other platforms.

The decision was based on the Publications and Publications Law issued by Royal Decree No. 49/84 and the Royal Decree No. 20/2005 approving the Sultanate’s accession to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco

Control and the Executive Regulations of the Press and Publication Law promulgated by Ministerial Decree No. 25/84.

 

