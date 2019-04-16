Top soprano Kristine Opolais to serenade Muscat for one night only

One of the world’s top sopranos, Kristine Opolais is coming to the Royal Opera House Muscat. Accompanied by the European Union Youth Orchestra under the baton of Vasily Petrenko, Opolais will sing arias from Puccini, Verdi, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and other great masters.

With her “lovely, youthful, effortlessly nuanced voice” (Community Digital News) and “penetrating theatrical presence” (New York Observer), Kristine Opolais is in demand on the world’s best stages, such as the Metropolitan Opera, Wiener Staatsoper, Teatro alla Scala, and Royal Opera House Covent Garden. Opolais works regularly with prestigious conductors, such as Daniel Barenboim, Sir Simon Rattle, Daniel Harding, Fabio Luisi and Kirill Petrenko. Her frequent collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera in performances broadcast in HD worldwide has contributed to her global fame, as has her 2013 appearance at Royal Albert Hall in Britain’s prestigious Last Night of the Proms.

Kristine Opolais will perform with the European Youth Orchestra for one night only on Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 pm. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om

