Thyssenkrupp names finance chief Kerkhoff as interim CEO

FRANKFURT: Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff was named interim CEO of Thyssenkrupp and won the backing of the German industrial group’s biggest shareholder, as the search began for a permanent replacement for Heinrich Hiesinger. Hiesinger quit last week after failing to win unanimous shareholder backing for a deal to create a steel venture with India’s Tata Steel. Kerkhoff, 50, will run the company until the process of finding a Hiesinger’s replacement is completed, Thyssenkrupp Chairman Ulrich Lehner said, adding that he enjoyed the “full confidence” of the supervisory board. In a letter to the company’s 158,000 staff, Kerkhoff pledged continuity. “We will stick to our course of restructuring the company into a strong industrial group,” he wrote. — Reuters

Related