3 hours prior check-in at new airport

Passengers travelling out of Muscat from March 20 have been urged to report three ours before the scheduled departure of the their flight from the new airport. Those who need to cancel their visas need to report four hours before the time of departure, according to a notice issued by Board of Airline Representatives to all travel agents.

The new Muscat International Airport will commence operations with first departure at 6:50pm and arrival at 5:30pm local time, on March 20, 2018.

Dr Abdul Razaq J al Raisi,chairman, Board of Airline Representatives, said the message should be passed on to all airline staff and passengers travelling who have booked tickets before and March 20.

