Three-day expo showcases investment opportunities in mining sector

His Highness Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini al Said, Assistant Secretary General of the Council of Ministers for Conferences, inaugurated the Oman Mining Expo at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) yesterday.

The event began with a welcome address by Hilal al Busaidi, CEO, Public Authority for Mining (PAM), followed by keynote speeches by Adel Saqer Alsaqer, Director General, Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organization (AIDMO) and Alex Bevacqua, Global Head, Metals and Mining Consulting, Wood Mackenzie.

The new website and brand identity of the Public Authority for Mining were also launched on the occasion.

Oman Mining Expo, billed as the Middle East’s leading mining show, has been organised by Public Authority for Mining (PAM) and Omanexpo. The three-day event serves as international platform for showcasing current industrial projects that will attract local and international mining firms to invest in the Sultanate as well as products, services, technology and equipment related to mining operations.

The event is accompanied by a high-level conference focusing on the growth strategies in the sector; new mining laws and regulations; case studies on Saudi Arabia and South Africa’s mining industries; project financing and investment opportunities in Oman; digital and innovative technologies in mining; sustainable development, and other noteworthy topics. These will be presented by highly qualified speakers that include Hilal al Busaidi, CEO, PAM; Dr Ali al Rajhi, Director General of Research and Geological Surveys, PAM; and Jeff Doebrich, Chief, Africa and the Middle East, United States Geological Survey (USGS).

