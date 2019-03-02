This initiative allows students to embrace and develop their talents

Public Relations students at Nizwa College of Applied Sciences organised an exhibition named “Step to Another” on Tuesday that aimed to initiate open discussions with talented students who attend the university. This event was part of the “Unleash It” campaign launched last week at the college. Dr Mohammed Juma al Kharousi, dean of the college, opened the exhibition. He shared that the activity and the campaign, in general, is “a wonderful campaign that helps students to discover their abilities and talents. It shows the students on how to get things done, from where to start, how to prepare and also how to go about looking to develop their skills.”

Anwar al Mufargi, one of the visitors expressed her happiness with what the 2014 public relations students have done. There are promising young people who have the talent and needed all the support so they can continue the path towards creativity and developing their gifts. She added that the initiative has allowed her to recognize that there are lots of talented students on the campus. The Exhibition included three main corners — The Start section, the Prepare section and the Go section.

In each of these corners, visitors were given an opportunity to have an open dialogue with the people on it. The discussions featured motivating words that encouraged students to pursue their passions. It also became a ground for real discussion of the challenges that talented students have to face. The Exhibition was attended by the academic staff and students from the college. The “Unleash It” Campaign is a practical activity as part of the course Public Relations Practice.

Anhar Homoud Al Junaibi