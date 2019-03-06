Theft cases: ROP urges adequate safety measures

Muscat: The Department of Criminal Investigation in Dhofar province, arrested nine people on charges that include impersonating policemen and stealing from houses and shops in Salalah.

The Department of Criminal Investigation in Bausher arrested two people on charges of theft from two schools in the area.

According to police, two private schools in the state were robbed and vandalized by unknown individuals, which were captured by the surveillance cameras.

In a separate case, the police command of the province of Muscat arrested two people accused of impersonating policemen and stealing money and other possessions from a residential apartment in the Mabelah area of Seeb.

The Royal Oman Police called on the owners of establishments and private institutions to apply security and safety standards in their institutions to reduce theft-related crimes.