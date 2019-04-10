Challenges to journalism do not come just from one area or the other. It comes from multidimensional and simultaneous areas, most notably public trust. It is easier to identify challenges and discuss them hastily than to reduce or even resolve the obstacles journalism faces. The complex negotiations

between the worlds of journalism, culture, and politics reflect on how well prepared we are or should be, to discuss these challenges while understanding the reality.

The lack of care and respect to the public puts journalism in jeopardy, independently of its geographic sphere. Poor quality reporting and

particular agendas exercised by powerful people reflect on how journalism is perceived.

The public depends upon journalists to help them make sense of current events by explaining and in providing a history of events that led up to the latest news. The role of news journalism is to deliver relevant and contextualized information for the public.

Entertainment ‘talk shows’ are interesting and as the word says: shows. However, if in any certain setting the role of journalism is to create an imaginary fantasy, then there is no need for domestic journalism; paid

content and promotional material would be enough.

Moving from challenges — perceived or real — to solid actions and improvement could start with better journalistic content, interesting writing styles, avoiding the top down structure format, answer to questions that can help people grasp the reasons for the increase of prices, or the need for privatisations, etc. In the same vein, topics, controversial or not, can and should be addressed in responsible ways. Dynamic reporting can happen without upsetting social or political structures.

Academics and practitioners spend time with talks on seminars, working papers, and researches. These are important to understanding the news environment we are living in, but if from the meetings changes do not materialise then, we just have empty summits. Nobody benefits, rather the powerful gatekeepers are now better informed.

Are journalists communicating effectively or are just note takers and transmitters? Some would say yes, they are communicating effectively, others could say no — depending on which side of the agenda they belong.

The values of journalism, accuracy, independence, impartiality, humanity, and accountability are important as ever, but in a new context. We can’t always guarantee the truth, but getting the facts correct is not negotiable.

The deep impact of technological information communication force journalism to become interpretative, so people can understand how and why certain decisions and events take place. Surely, we are facing challenges coming from the use of technology,

the social media, from what journalism used to be to what it is developing into, but we cannot keep paddling in shallow waters.

The younger generation is ready to bring challenges to the status quo. The well-educated media enthusiasts understand the concepts of authoritarianism, populism, fake news and the use of trolls to disrupt ‘social media conversation’. They have also an understanding of the worldwide political climate. As consequence, they have lost trust on journalism to become

the news avoiders — they don’t read, don’t watch and don’t care — not the way old school type of journalists would like it to be.

Reflecting on the topic, what can be said about trust in the journalistic system? What is the level of trust in journalists as professionals? What is the level of trust when researching, selecting and presenting (relevant) information? Are these elements of merit? Are these questions ever addressed? Perhaps. The public is the evaluator.

The lack of trust in journalism opens the doors to fake news, rumours and a number of annoyances. It is a cliché — but one that we must keep in mind — trust is essential for the performance of responsible journalism and a better-informed society.

