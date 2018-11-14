The Right Attitude

SHARED THOUGHTS –

More often than not, our actions are determined by our responses. Whatever we listen to, read or watch will influence our feelings and thus our actions. If the stuff is negative, we get deeply rooted in them. And as long as this is the case, we will always find ourselves unhappy because very rarely will a negative atmosphere produce a positive attitude.

We have to find ways of locking out on negativity because the more we consume them the more our hearts will become cold to good attitude. One of the very important things in a successful life is good attitude. So important that nothing on earth can help a man with the wrong attitude.

But what is ‘attitude’? Attitude is a way of responding to people and situations based on the values and assumptions held and this is noticeable in one’s behavior.

Attitude is the window through which you view life. The big issue about ‘attitude’ is that it is not taught in schools. We have to have a purpose to rise above every challenge that tries to cloud our window of perception, for in doing so; we will have a distinct clarity in our approach to life and therefore have a positive outlook towards life.

You may not know it, but your self-esteem – your attitude toward yourself – determines your success and happiness in every area of your life. If you want to emerge a winner, you have to win from the mind first.

With this, your mind will mechanically change your attitude and thus provide you an opportunity to enjoy a prosperous life where winning will become the norm.

To overcome challenges you need to have that “never quit” attitude in life. If you develop it, you’ll overcome much. Attitude creates one’s world and designs his destiny. Challenges will be there instilled with both senses of difficulty and victory. In life, your attitude determines most things! The winning attitude sees possibility where there is no possibility!

The winning attitude says “I can.” The winning attitude sees success instead of failure. A winning attitude will position you to higher heights in your destiny. It will take you to a level of operation in terms of attitude that will make you fly above your challenges.

No doubt; everyone experiences challenges in life. Each one of us has their own portion of challenges and obstacles. At the end of the day, the most important thing is how we respond to them.

Our response determines our outcomes. Life is full of battles and victories. Our happiness therefore is a choice we make and is not determined by what is happening. This is the kind of attitude that will position you above situations, and as a point of reference in your career, business, and in life. So go ahead and win by adapting to winning attitude. All you need to remember is that the more you like yourself the more you pump yourself, the bigger goals you set. And the more progress you make toward achieving those goals, the better you like yourself. Enjoy your weekend!

