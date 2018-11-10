The man who loves electricity

In the pocket of his pale blue shirt he has a pencil, a pen, a tester and a small notebook. Most of the time in his right hand he has an aluminum ladder.

He could have opted for a briefcase that way it would be easier for him to carry his things around but for an electrician like Khamis al Shaqsi, everything must be practical. What makes Khamis extraordinary is his passion for his work and how he did not allow his physical challenge to deter him from doing an exemplary job. Although he has a problem with walking, without hesitation, he can climb a ladder to change electric bulbs or go under a table to check out the computer connections.

He was two years old when he has to go through two surgeries that hopefully would fix his walking problem. It enabled him to walk but he and his family wanted to know if the situation could be made better. A check-up with an international expert, however, brought sad news as he was told that it was a bit too late.

Not letting his physical challenge to deter him, Khamis lived his life finding the positive.

As a youngster too, Khamis was eager to volunteer to clean the mosque if the cleaner was absent or any other work that came up in his hometown Haleth Khalifa in Bahla. It was when he was 15 years old when he had the first interaction with electricity.

He always enjoyed helping around electrical work but that day, it was the coffee grinder that was having trouble. While unplugging it from the socket, he experienced for the first time an electric shock.

“I felt like someone was holding my hand,” Khamis said. That very minute he had the urge, “From then on I felt I should work in the electrical field.”

“If I see any risk or a fear element then I want to challenge it. I am addicted to this work especially wiring. I suppose I like solving problems,” he reflected.

Electricity – something you cannot see but helps you see. Ask Khamis what electricity means to him and he says, “Energy.”

He studied at the Vocational Training Centre in Ibri, originally, it was mechanics that he wanted to take up but the instructors felt his physical challenge might be a concern and guided him to electrical major. He worked in three companies in the private sector before joining the government organization he is employed currently. The work experience gave him an insight into air conditioning, plumbing wiring and other electrical works.

His father has been the inspiration for him. When it comes to working he said, “It is my passion and it is also a hobby.” In fact, his family and friends in his hometown rather wait until Khamis returns home for the weekend. The tester in his pocket goes with him wherever he goes.

As for the physical challenge he might have been moved away from mechanics but with electric cars, it might be just what Khamis has been looking for. “I am waiting to drive electric cars. Presently he drives a manual car. And has a bike. But what he enjoys the most is walking. “I walked with my brother from Humria to Ruwi to Wadi Kabir and on to Muttrah and then to Qurum and back to Wattayah to return to Humria,” said Khamis.

He added, “It is all about living good.”

And his dream? “I want to work with high voltage projects.”

Stories by LAKSHMI KOTHANETH