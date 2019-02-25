The letters in print are here to stay…

It is a wonderful feeling to be surrounded by books and even more exciting to be around people who love books and so you can imagine the excitement of being with authors! The Muscat International Book Fair is all about books and much more. There is even a photography exhibition that promotes the culture of reading.

There are some young authors and then there are accomplished writers and then a Pulitzer Award winner — the guest author of Book Fair 2019, Thomas Friedman.

His talk during the weekend brought out some inspiring thoughts for everyone gathered at the book fair being held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. He spoke about the changes the year 2007 brought in from Steve Job’s mobile technology, Facebook opening up a platform, Twitter going independent, Cloud Computing, Google moving in for Android and crypto coin.

With the digital world there is change everywhere from workplace to ethics. “About 51 per cent of our life is in cyberspace today — where everyone is connected and no one is in charge. We are standing at an intersection. Before one country could kill us, but now one person can who could be in a faraway place. One person can kill many, but we all can find solutions too. That is why it is important for every person to be in the grip of strong values,” said Thomas Friedman speaking at fair.

“Naivety today is the new realism. Strong family and healthy communities are where you can learn strong values,” added Friedman.

He has an interesting ways of bringing in quotes during his presentation as in the case of ‘Mother Nature’ explaining to him about her strategies, “Being incredibly adaptive, it is not the strongest and not the smartest. There is a natural selection. I am pluralist. I love pluralism. I have a diverse ecosystem and am incredibly sustainable. There is nothing dogmatic about me. I believe in the law of bankruptcy.”

Interesting concepts from the columnist of The New York Times who has also enjoyed writing in the name of US presidents, a style that has not only been popular but successful in triggering peace initiatives as well.

A political commentator, Friedman was quick to point out during his interview with the Oman Observer that it takes courage to talk peace. As for journalists he explained the best of journalists are the ones who can stay humble and has the art of listening.

He also explained how we are in the middle of three climate changes — firstly, the climate change itself, secondly, the shift from ‘later’ to ‘now’ — as in the case of climate change and thirdly the climate change in business.

With all the changes that we witness today including politics he stressed on values by explaining good parents to good children, good teachers to good students and good government to good citizens. “All the old thoughts exists and are relevant today because that is what anchors us,” he explained adding, “Because that is when people can feel connected, protected and committed.”

Looking around at the book fair it was a young Omani who was ready to give inspirations. She is 13 and has her second book published. And a young girl with her brother and mother was buying the book. Al Sheikha al Maamary has serious thoughts as she wants to be a medical doctor or a scientist and her book has a fun way of looking at the possibility of children ruling the world for a day — Children’s Republic.

Her concerns are many including the environment and the book reflects on children’s rights too but she adds with a smile “Yes it has traces of politics but also thoughts on shorted school hours and chocolates.”

That is what makes the Muscat International Book Fair exciting and fun as there are so many thoughts that are going on.

Listen to poetess Nora al Badi narrate her poem, at the Al Buraimi Governorate (the Guest of Honour at the book fair), describing the qualities of Al Buraimi and you would want to go there immediately. So book fairs might be for books, but the Muscat International Book Fair is all about books and minds.

