The deeper end of WADI SHAB

Yevgeniya travelled for more than four hours from Dubai going to Oman for several reasons, but primary of this, being a free spirit, is that despite climbing some of the treacherous peaks of the Sultanate, she has not visited some of its famed wadis yet.

And it didn’t take so much convincing for her to come when Oman Outdoor Adventure announced that the group is exploring Wadi Shab just this weekend. She was told it will be an easy trek. Trekking was never a problem to her as she has endured over 16 hours of hiking going to Jabal Shams in December.

What captured her interest in Wadi Shab is the cave that hides within its heart a waterfall. She’s come to learn that it is a spectacular site, one definitely worthy of the long drive.

On this particular trip, she was joined by Kobe, one of the newcomers to the group who loves taking every opportunity he can to make his friends from the UK to get jealous of how much fun he is having exploring the Sultanate.

Ever the millennial, he has different apps installed on his phone and Snapchat is where he best communicates the latest adventures he was embarking on.

Both were as eager as the rest of the group to get to the ‘end’ part of Wadi Shab. With Ahmed al Jaabri leading the team, they arrived in Wadi Shab around noon on Friday not surprised to find hundreds of other tourists already headed to the deeper part of the wadi.

It didn’t escape Kobe and Yevgeniya how scenic Wadi Shab is and this sentiment is shared by the several people who are enjoying their time swimming at the different pools scattered all over the whole extent of this remarkable landscape.

Some people may call Wadi Shab as overrated but people’s appreciation for its unique beauty continue. It is, after all, home to dozens of natural pools and next to Wadi Bani Khalid, it is Oman’s most delightful natural water park offering different levels of adventure.

Reaching the cave and the waterfall takes about an hour of hiking, passing through the side of cliffs and climbing through rocks and boulders. The team passed through the hurdles without any difficulties. Despite a grueling 32 degrees’ Celsius temperature, the quick dip to the wadi’s cold water provided them the needed relief.

When the team arrived at the mouth of the cave after 10 minutes of swimming, Yevgeniya has a moment of disarray. Before her was a narrow pathway and the only way to get to the other side is duck and then dive into the water and take a long deep breath and swim bravely until one emerges on the other side.

While Kobe was eager and almost led the pack into getting inside the cave, Yevgeniya, on the other hand, was having second thoughts. Her claustrophobia kicked in but she was not about to give up.

Overcoming the danger to see a natural wonder

“I am not afraid of the swimming. But the space is too tight and that what worries me,” Yevgeniya shared to the group who was encouraging her that she can do it.

While the 12 other members of the team passed through without problem, Yevgeniya mustered the courage to give it a try.

Inside the narrow cavity, she grappled against tiny rocks that provided her comfort and rest. She didn’t swim through right away but when she sees that the distance is something she can swim well, she went in resolved that it was worth it.

It helped that she has support from several of the other team members. When she has a moment to collect herself, she finally saw what everyone was talking about.

The cave is quite big once one is inside. There’s a 30-metre waterfall flowing effortlessly at one side while a rope served as a climbing ladder to the top.

There was also enough sunlight inside made possible by windows made of rocks. At one side, there’s a space for people to hang out floating in the water while grappling with the cave wall.

Before she knew it, Yevgeniya’s companions were already jumping from the top of one of the canopies that make up the cave’s roof.

“It was really amazing. I had a great time and the experience was really memorable,” Yevgeniya shared to her friends.

Kobe didn’t waste any time and join the rest of the gang and tried cliff diving himself. He shared that he didn’t expect the trip to be such fun.

The end of Wadi Shab

Climbing to the top of the waterfall, one will be welcomed by yet another natural hall surrounded by golden mountain walls that make up a great portion of Wadi Shab.

A few metres away is another pool that barely see humans where fishes and some underwater plants thrive.

It was a different world, one that is peaceful and calm and any adventurer who goes to that part of Wadi Shab will definitely enjoy.

For Al Jaabri who has been there several times, he enjoy doing the trip over and over again as it makes him appreciate even more the beauty of his own country.

“Sometimes, all you need is little quality time with your best friends to realise the good things that life has to offer,” Al Jaabri shared.

He added, “It was really a wonderful walk to have and exp Wadi Shab. For anyone who has not visited this place, it’s important to not listen to what other people say. What is important is that you just go and see.”

