The basic rule: Give respect, take respect

How sad it is that there are some wonderfully talented people in the world but we miss out on them because of an element called ago.

Often we get excited to meet an individual. When we do, we regret the experience and wait until we can disappear from the scene and hope the memory gets erased too. It is even sadder to observe friendships fall apart because one person has been taking the other for granted.

No matter how close people are, expressions of gratitude are always appreciated. They say the most beautiful words one enjoys hearing is one’s own name especially when it is loved ones calling the name.

Recently came across a person who was on a short visit to Oman. When people call him by his official name, he often does not respond. But he feels rejuvenated when he hears someone calling him by his pet name.

It is so easy to look down upon others but when you are a stranger it is almost jumping the gun when you not only look down on others in your presence, but also verbally claim superiority. It is sad when one does not realise this moment is actually a courtesy from someone far superior.

Yet, the success one enjoys can often make a person blind to the subtle realities and dimensions of the universe that surrounds him and others. The universe is an ecosystem and we are all correlated. One without the other is a step forward to spiral down.

Maybe the person never felt the need to depend on others. It is great to have an independent spirit and practical vision, but there are moments in life when simple feelings make more sense than logic.

How do we explain sixth sense or intuition? How about that gut feeling one goes through the first time a person makes an appearance of perfection but still something within tugs you to be wary.

There are others who breeze through your life, leaving with you some of the best moments knowing very well they may never meet again.

Time is unpredictable and we never know whom it belongs to, but we can be part of it. Most importantly, we have a choice how we want to portray our role. We can contribute or be the problem the other person is enduring in life. Often, we do not even know we are part of someone else’s problem.

