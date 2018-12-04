Thawani holds introductory session to Thawani Ambassadors Programme

MUSCAT: The e-payment platform pioneer in Oman, Thawani Technologies Company organised an introductory session for the members of the Thawani Ambassadors Programme at Sundus Rotana Hotel Muscat recently.

During the session, members of the Thawani Ambassadors Programme were briefed on the concept and the importance of the e-payment platform. Thawani Ambassadors Programme comes as part of Thawani Technologies Company’s strategy to encourage the concept of ‘sharing economy’ and to encourage talented Omanis in the field of sales and marketing to invest their time to encourage new merchant from the private sector to use and endorse the Thawani platform. It is also aimed at providing them an opening to earn additional income by working with Thawani Technologies Company on a part-time basis.

The introductory session included a presentation on the Thawani Technologies Company on how to use the application and how to register the merchant. It also invited the ambassadors to ask questions and submit their proposals for the development of the programme.

Many talented Omani youth participated in the initiation session to the Thawani Ambassadors Programme.