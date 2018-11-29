Thanks cables from Mexico, Zambia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received cables of thanks from President Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico and President Edgar Chagua Lungu of Zambia in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cables to them on the occasion of their country’s Independence Anniversaries.

In their cables, both leaders expressed their thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s best wishes, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness and the Omani people further progress and prosperity. — ONA

