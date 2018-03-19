Tent pegging season to conclude tomorrow

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, March 19 –

The Oman tent pegging season is coming to an end this Wednesday with the conclusion of the tent pegging finals at the Al Rahba farm in Barka. With 14 teams in the fray comprising 56 riders, the finals are being held over 14 rounds. There were five rounds on Monday and five more today and four on Wednesday. “The competition will select the best rider (male) and we will gift him a car,’’ Mohammad Salim al Malki, president of the tent pegging committee, said. “The best rider of the season award will also be given away at the end of the finals. It will be determined on the performance of the riders between November 2017 and March 2018,’’ he added. There will the best rider award in the female category as well with cash prizes being awarded. The event is being organised by the Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF). Recently, the Ministry of Sports Affairs’ shield was held at the conclusion of the international endurance riding competitions. The horse Marfal, ridden by jockey Abdulhameed bin Ali al Balushi and owned by Ahmed bin Salim al Balushi, had clinched the shield.

