Tender Board awards RO 48.37m worth projects

Muscat: The Tender Board today held its 4th meeting this year under the chair of Dr Rasheed bin Al Safi bin Khamis al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board and awarded RO 48,372,152 wroth tenders for the following projects:

1. Supply teaching staff for the colleges of technology of the Ministry of Manpower (RO35,990,760).

2. Supply dietary services for Sultan Qaboos University students (RO3,754,701).

3. Design and implementation of asphalt road between Al Wajaja in the Wilayat of Shinas to Alfi in the Wilayat of Mahda (in the Governorates of North Al Batinah and Al Buraimi) for the Ministry of Transport and Communications (RO3,038,694).

4. Implementing the outputs of the Omani Tourism Strategy 2040 (RO1,500,000).

5. Renewing the lease of the building leased for the Specialized Center for Vocational Training for teachers at the Ministry of Education (RO487.344).

6. Renewing the lease contract for the Ministry of Information building (RO450,000).

7. Renewing the lease contract for the Public Authority for Mining building in Ghala Heights in the Wilayat of Baushar (RO324,000).

8. Building the Sultanate’s foreign pavilion 2018 for the Ministry of Tourism (RO249,635).

9. Additional works for the consultancy services for appointing manager for Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport for the Ministry of Transport and Communications (RO1,949,889).

10. Additional works for the supply of surgical materials for the Ministry of Health (RO354,663).

11. Additional works for the supply of maintenance services and the supply of spare parts for the medical system at the Royal Hospital of the Ministry of Health (RO120,000).

12. Additional works for Aqabat A’Rustaq dual carriage way in the Governorate of South Al Batinah for the Ministry of Transport and Communications (RO107,457).

13. Additional works for the consultancy services for the supervision on the construction of the tunnels at Al Batinah road (third stage, part 1) for the Ministry of Transport and Communications

(RO45,534).

14. Additional works for the construction of central fish market at the Wilayat of Ibri in the Governorate of A’Dhahirah, for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (RO5,408).

15. Additional works for the cleaning and serving the buildings of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Al Khuwair (building 1& building 2) as well as the buildings affiliated to them in Muscat for 2016/2017 for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (RO4,067). –ONA