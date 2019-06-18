Temperatures likely to drop in some areas

Muscat: Moderate northwesterly wind that began on Tuesday is expected to become stronger on Wednesday. The weather forecaster at Oman Met office, Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) said that the very nature of the northwesterly wind is dry, but there might be a dip of one to two degrees Celsius in temperature.

The northwesterly wind will be influencing Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, Al Dhakhiliya, Dhofar and Al Wusta. And all of these governorates could likely to see a drop in temperature. With a speed of 25 to 30 knots the northwesterly wind could result in rising of dust during which visibility could be reduced.

Meanwhile, the monsoon clouds have begun to form over Dhofar. “June 21st is when the monsoon is expected to begin in Dhofar. So the process has already begun,” said the weather forecaster.

Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea, winds will be northeasterly with light to moderate intensity during the day and variable light at night. Along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea winds will be southwesterly moderate to fresh.

Over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be northwesterly light to moderate. Sea state in Musandam coast is slight with 1.25 metres and is the same at Oman Sea, however the Arabian Sea continues to be rough with 3.0 metres.