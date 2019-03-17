Technology in farming key to food security

MUSCAT, MARCH 17 – The total number of protected agriculture units (greenhouses) in the Sultanate currently stands at 6,516, most of which use soilless farming techniques, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF). Speaking at the regional workshop on the ‘Use of renewable energy in management and cooling of solutions for hydroponics’ on Sunday, Dr Hamed bin Salim al Wahibi, Director of Soil and Water Research Centre, said modern technologies in agriculture is essential for enhancing food security.

“The results of research conducted in the Sultanate showed that cooling nutritious solutions contributed to improving cucumber yield during summer. The cooling provides optimum ventilation (oxygen levels), improves nutrient uptake, growth and development of cucumber plants.”

He pointed out that the Sultanate has introduced soilless agriculture (hydroponics) and vertical agriculture. These systems proved their efficiency and succeeded in solving many of the problems experienced by the protected agriculture in the Sultanate as well as GCC countries. They also led to an increase in the efficiency of water and fertiliser use, improved productivity in quantity and quality, and reduced the use of pesticides.

Recently, the ministry embarked on disseminating the concept of soil-free farming techniques in a number of schools in cooperation with the Ministry of Education. “Many of the protected units or greenhouses were installed in some schools where students were trained on technical issues related to the cultivation process. That greatly influenced the spread of the idea on these techniques to students” Al Wahibi explained.

Dr Aziz Awlad Belqasem, Regional Coordinator for ICARDA projects in GCC, said that to address all the problems that hinder the development of sustainable agricultural production systems in the Arabian Peninsula region, the programme’s steering committee has recommended introduction of modern technologies that provide large quantities of fresh water for cooling as well as reduce the high cost of electricity use.

“As the Arabian Peninsula is one of the world’s most water scarce countries, it relies on groundwater reserves as well as desalinated water, which requires enormous energy to meet domestic demand, including demand in the agriculture sector. In addition, most of the Arab countries depend on imports of vegetables and fruits. This is exactly what this workshop is about”, he explained, saying that the workshop will include theoretical, practical and field lessons for participants to get acquainted with new farming technologies.

The workshop, which continues until March 20, was inaugurated by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of MoAF for Agricultural Affairs. Experts from the International Centre for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA), the GCC and Yemen are attending the workshop, which is organised by the ministry in cooperation with ICARDA.

The workshop aims at enhancing cooperation with ICARDA programme for the Arabian Peninsula, benefiting from the application of innovations and modern technologies in improving the productivity of high value agricultural crops. It also looks into the latest developments in soilless farming, develops the capabilities of specialists and researchers, and provides them with the necessary skills in hydroponics, installation and operation of cooling system of nutritious solutions and the use of clean renewable energy in operating and cooling greenhouses.

Related