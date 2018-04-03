TechFest 2018 organised at Ibri CAS

IBRI: The College of Applied Sciences-Ibri organised the Technical Festival (TechFest) 2018 for the fourth time, since 2014, by the College’s Department of Information Technology.

The festival was inaugurated under the patronage of Shahem bin Rashid al Shahoumi, Ibri member of the Majlis Ash’shura, in the presence of Dr Rashed bin Saeed Al Hinai, College Dean, members of the academic, administrative and academic-support staff, as well as college students.

A number of higher education institutions in the Sultanate participated in the event. The inauguration ceremony started with a recitation of verses of the Holy Quran by one of the students, Zakaria al Rajeibi.

The college dean in his opening speech outlined the importance of the festival in supporting the educational process.

He emphasised that the collaboration of students from various higher educational institutions will be highly beneficial both academically and in terms of team spirit and team work.

He pointed out that this platform provided by Ibri College of Applied Sciences is indeed a valuable opportunity for students from the different higher educational institutions to get to know each other, refine their talents and enhance their academic progress.

More than 75 students from different institutions took part in the competitions, which were held in several stages.

Six teams ultimately qualified for the final competition held at Al Masarat Hall.

