Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty to rouse ROHM

With choreography by the great nineteenth-century ballet master, Marius Petipa, Tchaikovsky’s magical ballet, The Sleeping Beauty premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg in 1890.

A century and a quarter later, The Sleeping Beauty, with a universal appeal that transcends cultural differences, remains one of the best-loved ballets in the classical repertoire. The ballet enacts the legendary tale of a beautiful princess who pricked a finger on her sixteenth birthday and slept under a spell for a hundred years until a prince awoke her with a kiss of true love.

Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet comes truly alive at the Royal Opera House Muscat in a fresh new interpretation by the State Ballet of Georgia with exciting choreography by Nina Ananiashvili and Alexei Fadeechev.

This enchanting new production of Tchaikovsky’s great Sleeping Beauty features evocative sets and costumes by Anatoly Nezhny, with orchestration by the PKF – Prague Philharmonia Orchestra under the baton of the brilliant young Russian star, Maestro Alevtina Ioffe.

ROHM is presenting three performance of this famous ballet on November 8 and 9, Thursday and Friday at 7pm and on August 10, Saturday at 4 pm. An informative Pre-Performance Talk that will enrich your experience of the ballet will be held one hour prior to the performance in the Maidan Hall on the second floor of the ROHM building. Admittance is for ticket holders only.

