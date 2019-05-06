Taxi lounge opens near Suhar Bridge

MUSCAT, MAY 6 – The first-of-its-kind taxi lounge in the Sultanate, situated near Suhar Bridge and close to Lulu Hypermarket, was opened for passengers on Monday. The construction of this fully air-conditioned lounge, equipped with security features such as CCTV, started in early 2018 at the total cost of RO 33,000. Suhar Municipality has been in the process of implementing this project since the beginning of this year. According to Suhar Municipality, the project developed by Al Mehwar Engineering Consultancy will have two rows of seats for men and one for women to help avoid inconvenience to passengers while waiting in the sun for taxis.

The project has been designed keeping in mind the interests of a large number of tourists and business travellers visiting the city from both Oman and neighbouring countries. Spread over 175 sqm, the waiting hall consists of two waiting rooms, which can accommodate up to 30 people, including facilities for women passengers. The amenities include four toilets, including one for the disabled.