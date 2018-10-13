Target to support Soomar in Oman and regional meets

Muscat: For the fourth consecutive season, Oman rally driver Khalid Soomar will get the support from Target Co to participate in local and regional championships. This has been made possible because of the good relations between two parties since Target has been supporting rallying since almost 5 years. After confirming the support and sponsorship, MR Yousef Shammas, the General Manager and member board of Target LLC, mentioned that this is not the first season the company has supported these kind of activities.

The relationship between the Rally Champion Khalid Soomar and the company Target have had good relations since the last four years.

Hence the company decided to support Khalid. ‘‘We are glad in Target to continue supporting Khalid this year also as part of our CSR responsibility within the Sultanate, he is a good driver and looking forward to win, so all companies should support local talents not just in sport but in different fields,’’ Tariq Shammas, DGM, for support services in Target, said.

“He added that we previously supported many initiatives as part of the social programmes and we do the same now, and in case of Khalid Soomar, we are with him since three years sponsoring his participations in the rally world and we were supporting his brother Khalil before that for two seasons and happy for that,’’ he added.

A very delighted Khalid Soomar said, ‘‘I really appreciate the support I got from Target this season, many thanks for MR Yousef and Eng Tareq Shammas for their help which makes me to take a part in local championships as it is very difficult

to score good results without support.”

He added, ‘‘you need a lot of money to prepare the car to be best fit for the competition. Therefore Target always backs me in this championship, but still the cost is too high to cover and we look forward for more support from different companies.”

