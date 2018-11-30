Front Stories Head stories 

Taming ‘The Beast’

Ray Petersen ,

The Oman by UTMB Mountain Race sparkled in Birkat Al Mouz on Thursday evening as the culmination of the first phase of what some are already calling, ‘The Beast.’ The twenty-four hours leading up to the event saw the Oman Sail Event Management Team at their best, providing pre-race services to the more than 500 runners, including around 60 Omani participants. The registration process, equipment checks, course and health and safety briefings were all conducted with a minimum of fuss, maximum professionalism, and an apparent wealth of experience.

Full report on sports page  http://www.omanobserver.om/category/sports/

You May Also Like

Southeast Asia’s plastic ‘addiction’ blights world’s oceans

Oman Observer Comments Off on Southeast Asia’s plastic ‘addiction’ blights world’s oceans

HM greets Nepal, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM greets Nepal, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan

Imported used car market thrives

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Imported used car market thrives