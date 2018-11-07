Talk on medical devices regulatory

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control (DGPADC) organised a workshop about the First Medical Devices Regulatory in Muscat on Wednesday. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MOH Under-Secretary for Health Affairs in the presence of Dr Akjemal Magtymova, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Sultanate. Over 100 technicians of medical equipment, nurses, pharmacists and other institutions working in manufacturing, importing and selling the medical devices and equipment took part. Dr Nazeeh al Othmany, WHO Consultant for Medical Devices talked about applicable global regulations on medical devices.

