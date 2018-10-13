Taliban says will continue talks with US peace envoy

KABUL: Taliban leaders will continue to meet for discussions with the newly appointed US special envoy for peace efforts in Afghanistan, the Taliban said on Saturday, a move that could accelerate diplomatic engagement between the warring sides. Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born US diplomat, met with Taliban leaders in Qatar last Friday in an effort to find a way to end the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan. “Both sides spoke (about) an end to the occupation and a peaceful solution to the Afghan issue… Both sides agreed to continue meeting in the future,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement. Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Saturday and briefed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about his 10-day tour of four countries, which ended with the meeting with leaders of the hardline group. — Reuters

