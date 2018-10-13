Head stories 

Taliban says will continue talks with US peace envoy

Oman Observer

KABUL: Taliban leaders will continue to meet for discussions with the newly appointed US special envoy for peace efforts in Afghanistan, the Taliban said on Saturday, a move that could accelerate diplomatic engagement between the warring sides. Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born US diplomat, met with Taliban leaders in Qatar last Friday in an effort to find a way to end the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan. “Both sides spoke (about) an end to the occupation and a peaceful solution to the Afghan issue… Both sides agreed to continue meeting in the future,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement. Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Saturday and briefed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about his 10-day tour of four countries, which ended with the meeting with leaders of the hardline group. — Reuters

You May Also Like

New amendments to social housing bylaw

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on New amendments to social housing bylaw

Transfers, placements in diplomatic corps

Oman Observer Comments Off on Transfers, placements in diplomatic corps

Crude oil price at $62.47 a barrel

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crude oil price at $62.47 a barrel