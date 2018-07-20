Sports 

Taha al Kishri attends launch of new headquarters for ISF at Luzon

Oman Observer

Taha al Kishri, chairman of Arabian and Oman Swimming Association and member of the International swimming Federation (ISF), attended the launch ceremony of the new headquarters of federation at Luzon city in Switzerland in presence of Julio Maglione, ISF chairman, and others top officials.
This event was organised on the occasion of crossing more than 100 years from starting the water sports and establishing of International Swimming Federation in 1908 in London.

Sports Reporter
MUSCAT, July 20

