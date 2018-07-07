Tabseel season of Mabsali palm trees begins in governorates

MUSCAT: Many of the Sultanate’s governorates are witnessing the harvest and Tabseel season of Al Mabsali palm trees and other varieties. This symbolises the social and economic activity, and the traditional customs that Omanis have maintained for the palm tree.

The word ‘Tabseel’ refers to a kind of a date palm tree called ‘Al Mabsali’, in which dates are cooked after their colour turns yellow.

The harvest season of Al Mabsali palm trees, the main kind of date palm trees for the production of Al Busoor, and other varieties of dates such as Al Madlouki and Abu Naranja, occurs during this time of the year.

This year the season began in late June after the end of the harvest of Al Naghal date palm trees amid interaction of large families and youth.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that it continues its approach and the role it plays in receiving Al Busoor harvest every year in the ministry’s warehouses. The ministry has set July 1 as a date for the tender for handling and supplying of Al Busoor of 2018, with the aim of contracting with one of the local establishments to carry out the loading and unloading operations of the ministry’s warehouses and purifying them of impurities and refilling them in new bags in preparation for their export. As of December 31, 2017, the ministry completed receiving the last year’s crops of three types (Al Mabsali, Al Madlouki and Abu Naranja). The number of suppliers reached 438 with a weight of 2,266 tonnes and 546 kg, worth RO 769,142. The commission for Al Busoor handling and supplying tender amounted to RO 42,311. In addition, the company which purchased Al Busoor of 2017 marketed and exported 321 tonnes and 597 kg.

The company paid RO 306,060 for the purchase of Al Busoor. In 2017, large quantities were exported by the farmers in their own way without being supplied to the ministry’s warehouses.

The total export amount was 585 tonnes and 564 kg with a total value of RO 36,597.

All financial dues of the government’s subsidies to the exporting farmers were delivered directly to them.

The ministry stresses the need for farmers to strive to increase the export of their Al Busoor products for this year and the coming years in their own way because of its positive and economic return.

It also affirms to the farmers who will export their products from this year’s crops that they will get the government’s subsidy. — ONA

