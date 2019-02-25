Syrian president holds talks in Iran

AMMAN: Syrian President Bashar al Assad made his first public visit to Iran since the start of the Syrian conflict eight years ago, meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, Syrian state television reported. It showed footage of Assad meeting Khamenei and said the two leaders agreed “to continue cooperation at all levels for the interests of the two friendly nations”. Meanwhile, Syrian government shelling on the Khan Sheikhoun area, in the north-western province of Idlib, has forced some 21,000 people to flee in one week, a monitoring group said on Monday. The heavy shelling has prompted people to escape to other areas in the province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Most of those in Khan Sheikhoun had been originally displaced from the province of Hama. Since February 9, shelling on Khan Sheikhoun has killed 40 civilians, among them 12 children, the Britain-based monitoring group added. — Agencies

