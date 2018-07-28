Syrian Kurds agree to end violence

DAMASCUS: Syria’s US-backed Kurds said on Saturday they had agreed with the government to cooperate on ending a conflict that has plagued the country for more than seven years. The Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) allied with the United States, said the agreement had been made during talks last week in the Syrian capital Damascus. “The meeting resulted in an agreement to form committees at different levels… conducive to putting an end to violence and war,” the council said

in a statement.

