Syrian Embassy opens

MUSCAT: The new building of the Embassy of Syrian Arab Republic was opened at the Diplomatic district on Wednesday under the patronage of Walid al Moualem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in the presence of Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. Alawi said in a statement that celebrating the opening of the new premises of the Syrian Embassy in Muscat is an addition to the diplomatic work between the two countries.

On his turn, Al Moualem expressed his utmost thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who ordered the establishment of this edifice, which reflects the deep fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries. The opening ceremony of the embassy was attended by officials in the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

