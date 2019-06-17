Swell wave expected tonight

Muscat: The tropical state of the Arabian Sea, Vayu, has been reduced to a tropical depression. “The system is likely to cross toward the western Indian coasts of Gujarat this evening,” stated Oman Met Office, Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA).

Meanwhile, the swell wave is expected to continue today during the High Tide. The high tide in Muscat is expected at around 9:04 pm tonight. “The high tide will be around the same time in other places too maybe just a few minutes apart. The impact of the storm on the waves is expected to ease down later tonight. The high tide tomorrow will see normal conditions,” explained the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office.

Stronger swell waves are to be seen across the eastern coast of Musandam and North Al Batinah.

The public is requested not to approach the sea during the time.

Meanwhile, clear to partly cloudy skies along the coastal area of Dhofar governorates and clear to partly cloudy skies along with the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea. Mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate. Chance of late night to early morning low-level clouds along with coastal areas of Arabian Sea.

Along with the coastal areas of Oman Sea the wind is expected to be variable light at night becoming northeasterly light to moderate during the day and along coastal areas of Arabian Sea winds are expected to be southwesterly to southerly moderate to fresh while over rest of the Sultanate winds will be Northwesterly light to moderate.

The highest temperature in the Sultanate was recorded in Sunaina with 49 degrees Celsius, followed by Ibri with 48, Fahud, Ghaba, Umm Zamaym, Haima, Muqshin, Buraimi recorded 47 degrees, Samail, Dima al Watayeen, Mukhaisna and Marmul recorded 46 degrees.

Comparatively, Muscat experienced only 37 degrees – “This is due to the high humidity Muscat is currently experiencing.” Humidity ranged between 40 to 90 percent in Muscat and in Salalah it was between 80 to 90 percent.

Dhakhiliya is expected to be hotter tomorrow by one or two degrees and the same is expected in North Sharqiyah and maybe few wilayats in South Sharqiyah as per the weather forecast for Tuesday.