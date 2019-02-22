Swedish teenager brings climate action campaign to France

Paris: Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg brought her class-boycott campaign to Paris on Friday, hoping to encourage more French students to hit the streets with demands for bold efforts to combat global warming.

The Friday protests that the 16-year-old Swede launched in August have gained little traction so far in France, where the landmark COP21 international accord on cutting emissions was signed in 2015.

After urging the EU in Brussels to move more aggressively on greenhouse gas cuts on Thursday, Thunberg then travelled to Paris where she met up with young activists from France, Belgium and Germany for a march which was also joined by French actress Juliette Binoche.

“I never thought it would get so big and I think it’s amazing,” she said of her campaign, speaking to journalists ahead of the march. “We, children, we should not have to do this, adults should be taking responsibility.”

A crowd of around 1,000 people took part in the protest in central Paris, one of dozens planned in cities across Europe as part of her “Fridays For Future” movement.

But outside Paris, only two other class-cutting marches have been organised — one in Beauvais just north of Paris and one in the southwestern city of Dax.

Last Friday, only around 200 students protested outside the environment ministry in Paris.

—AFP

