Svalvard: No need for visa if you can live with the cold

It’s a serene town isolated from the world embraced only by white silence and the dominating ice. Located at the edges of the Arctic Pole, Svalbard is in perpetual cold with the average annual temperature usually at 6.7 ° C below zero. In Norwegian, Svalbard means the cold coastlines and here people sanctify the sunrise. It’s also a place where you can go and work without needing a visa.

With a population that does not exceed 3,000, residents come from different places but on record, many are usually Thai, Iranian, German, Dutch and Norwegian.

Svalbard is excluded from Schengen Agreement which is why as long as one secures a job contract here, he can live on the island forever as he so wishes.

Half of the polar bears live in Svalbard and it is also home to millions of seabirds especially in the middle of the summer. About 12 species of whales reproduce on the Svalbard coasts and in addition to this diversity, you can also find seals and many other marine creatures.

In the past, the archipelago has been known for whaling and trapping activities but more recently has embraced sustainability. Almost two-thirds of Svalbard is now protected and many places were declared as nature reserves, national parks, bird sanctuaries, and even a geotopical protected area.

Many people visiting Svalbard come to experience the nature of the Arctic. With an amazing glacier covering 60% of the area, trip advisors are recommending that you bring a lot of wool clothing as even the summer can still be chilly.

While there is no court in Svalbard, there is an arbitrator for the population and a set of rules guide the residents of the area. It also has a governor appointed by Norway who helps keep things in Order.

Because of the perennial cold, residents here do not bury their dead in the archipelago as decomposition is impossible. The bodies of dead residents are transported to Norway for burial.

Despite its critical challenges, it has a university and a school highlighting the importance of education even in this part of the world. It also has a museum that displays the nature of life in Svalbard and the Arctic region.

Recent travellers visit Svalvard for its spectacular twilight and the views especially that of the midnight sun.

TITASH CHAKRABORTY & Mazoun al gheilani