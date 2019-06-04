Suwaiq to be upgraded into commercial harbour

MUSCAT, JUNE 4 –

Suwaiq Port, originally a small fishery port on Oman’s North Batinah coast that was relaunched as a multipurpose harbour last year, is proposed to be further upgraded into a full-fledged commercial port primarily for small and medium-sized cargo vessels.

The modest-sized facility has been attracting a steady stream of commercial vessels — chiefly dhows — laden with foodstuff and general commodities since it was soft-launched last August.

Given its promising geographical location and proximity to markets in the Gulf and the Indian Sub-continent, Oman’s authorities are now planning a significant upscaling of the harbour to boost its regional appeal.

As part of the infrastructure development of Suwaiq Port, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, among other government stakeholder agencies, envision the potential for the addition of berths and support facilities catering to a diverse mix of dhows and small cargo ships, as well as their respective cargoes.

As many as 44 dhows and assorted cargo boats called at Suwaiq Port during the September-December period of 2018, contributing to a cargo throughput of around 9,000 tonnes during this timeframe.

Significantly, the upgrade is designed to position Suwaiq Port as a hub for fruits and vegetables, livestock, export-oriented electronic goods, equipment, furniture and building materials, besides assorted merchandise such as carpets and other accessories. The goal is to enhance Suwaiq’s appeal to traders from Iran, Pakistan, India, Bahrain and Qatar, among other markets. Enhanced maritime activities at the port will have a beneficial knock-on effect on the local economy across North Al Batinah Governorate, officials point out.

Playing a key role in supporting the timely delivery of the Suwaiq Port upgrade programme is the Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit (ISFU) of the Diwan of Royal Court. ISFU is coordinating with various government and public sector stakeholders in facilitating the approvals process critical to the smooth and early implementation of the project.

Also participating in these efforts, besides the Ministry of Transport and Communications, are the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Asyad Group (the holding company of government investments in seaport, transport, maritime and logistics service providers) and Marafi — a member of Asyad Group specialising in the operation and management of local ports.

Recently, Marafi, which operates Suwaiq Port, floated a tender for the design and construction of a quay wall at the facility. Dedicated facilities are also planned for the ROP Coast Guard, and the offices of Marafi at the port.

Suwaiq’s proximity to the Khazaen Economic City under development near Barka is also expected to unlock investment opportunities linked to export-oriented value added processing, as well as storage and distribution. The beneficial implications for employment generation and SME development are significant as well.

