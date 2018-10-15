Survey to track household expenditure and income

Muscat: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) will start a fieldwork on Wednesday to survey household expenditure and income. The year-long survey will cover 5,660 Omani and expatriate families across the Sultanate. The survey will cover monthly expenses and income of each family. The survey will provide data on household consumption, which are very important for national accounts. It will also give a required data for preparation of consumer price index. The consumer price index measures the rate of inflation in the Sultanate, which is beneficial for preparation of economic policies. From a social perspective, the survey provides data on the living conditions of the population and helps in determining their standards. The survey data will be a qualitative leap in taking a closer look at the nutritional status of the Omani society, which is usually important to determine the health status of the society. — ONA

