Supreme Steering Committee of NIS reviews GII analysis report

Muscat: The Supreme Steering Committee of the National Innovation Strategy (NIS) project, supervised by The Research Council (TRC), reviewed on Monday the analysis report draft of the Global Innovation Index (GII) report, which was prepared by TRC, in collaboration with the National Team for the Follow-up on the Implementation of the NIS.

The Committee also presented the challenges facing the progress in some of the Sultanate’s indicators in the GII and the role of the relevant actors from the different sectors. Furthermore, the Committee’s meeting also discussed the identification of the national observer for innovation to follow up the implementation of the National Innovation Strategy within the Oman Vision 2040.His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Chairman of TRC, presided over the meeting of the Supreme Steering Committee of the National Innovation Strategy at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.“In appreciating these sincere efforts, we call upon all parties to continue to implement the initiatives of the National Innovation Strategy in a complementary manner, among all partners and contributors within the national innovation system, reflecting a common vision aimed at strengthening the Sultanate’s role in the world map in the fields of science and technology, in accordance to the vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed,” HH Sayyid Shihab said.

His Highness has also thanked the national team in charge of monitoring the implementation of the initiatives of the National Innovation Strategy due to its pivotal role in turning the groundwork into reality.

The National Innovation Strategy aims to create a national system of innovation that is governed by a unified vision and a clear policy to achieve specific objectives and acknowledged priorities implemented through a measured and balanced operational plan that ensures effective connections and relationships between elements and components of the state of this system.

The vision of the strategy is to achieve a national economy based on innovation, with the Sultanate being among the top 40 countries leading in innovation by 2020 and top 20 by 2040, marking a development from the Sultanate being a country-driven economy to an innovation-led national economy.

The strategy also establishes an effective national innovation system that responds to the aspirations of sustainable social and economic development and corresponds with the global trends.