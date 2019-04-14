Sunny days ahead as impact of low pressure to diminish

Muscat: The impact of low pressure is reported to diminish in the next six hours. The low pressure that has had its impact on the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, had most of the wadis flowing to full strength.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in Izki with 52.6 mm while the lowest was recorded in Jalan Bani Bu Hassan with 2.2mm. Saiq recorded 52.2 mm, Dibba 42.8 mm, Muscat City 29 mm, Al Buraimi 26 mm, Khasab 23.8 mm, Al hamra 23.4 mm, Bausher 22.6 mm and Ibri 17. 4 mm.

However the rainfall recorded from April 12 – 14th until 7am by Ministry of Regional Municipality and water resources has Dibba, Musandam taking the lead with 99 mm, Rustaq 80 mm, Nizwa 79 mm and Ibri 70 mm.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast from Oman Met Office reports cloudy skies over most of the Sultanate with chances of rain occasionally thundershower associated with fresh wind and hail over most of the northern governorates and parts of al Wusta and Dhofar. There are still chances of dust rising winds over the desert and open areas.

Over most parts of the Sultanate, the wind direction is expected to be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh becoming westerly light to moderate over governorates of Al Buraimi, Al Dahirah, North and South Al Batinah during the evening. Sea condition is expected to be moderate to Rough along all coasts of the sultanate with a maximum wave height of 3.0 meters.

Horizontal visibility may reduce in rain and dust rising. On Monday, mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds over the southeastern coasts.

Despite several warnings, there were road mishaps during the rain and individuals were stranded in wadis. According to Royal Oman Police, a family was stranded in their vehicle in Wadi Al Sharqi in Ibra. Another incident was reported with individuals trapped in their vehicle in Wadi Al Ais , Musanah and was rescued by citizens.

The ROP said the individuals can report on the after effect of the low pressure, if any, by using the ROP App.