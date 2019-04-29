Summer can add fuel to fire

MUSCAT, APRil 29 – It’s summer again and is also the time when electric and electronic equipment can cease working abruptly triggering inconvenience and lead to dangers. But such a situation can be avoided if due attention is paid to certain issues on time. Experts opine that majority of the fire incidents, vehicle breakdowns and other casualties occur as a result of lack of attention to maintenance and use of counterfeit parts. “Most of the fires in houses or commercial buildings are the result of a moment’s carelessness, or a casual act or an unintentional action by someone, that paves the way for tragedies”, an official at the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) said.

A recent fire in Sur in Al Sharqiyah governorate had caused substantial damage to materials and property before the firefighters could contain it. However, no casualties were reported thanks to the timely intervention of the PACDA.

Owners of old houses are advised to change the electrical fittings and equipment as most of them, including air-conditioners, may be outdated or damaged triggering electric short circuit. New buildings may require installation of quality equipment and electro mechanical fittings.

Rising temperatures can worsen the situation and hence the public have been advised to prevent fire in all possible ways.

“One such preventive measure is to install fire sensors, without which occupants of a house wouldn’t be able to wake up as they would inhale smoke. And it would be too late before they could get up”, says Abdullah al Khadori, fire safety trainer at International College for Engineering and Management (ICEM).

“These fire detectors will sound alarm in the event of a fire and thus precious lives can be saved as nearly 85 decibel sound is enough to wake up a person before the fire catches up”, adds Abdullah.

Owners of vehicles need to check the battery, engine oil levels, tyres and overall fitness which will help prevent fires while the vehicles is in motion.

“In most cases, a vehicle can catch fire if oil level is low and because of poor circuit as well as loose wires. Overloaded plugs can ignite a fire and with the most modern electronic and electric fittings in many cars today, fire can be even worse while the vehicle is running”, Abdullah said.

Also, keeping flammable materials close to fire or in touch with equally flammable materials can be disastrous.

“Get your electric equipment, air-conditioner units, furnace checked by a professional from time to time. Do not depend upon faulty equipment as this cannot only increase your electricity bills but also put your family’s life in danger.”

The PACDA has been carrying out awareness campaigns for both citizens and expatriates on fire safety measures through events like exhibitions and festivals like Muscat Festival where people gather in large numbers.

