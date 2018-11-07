Sultanate’s WTM London pavilion wows visitors

London: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism, concluded its participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London on Wednesday. The Sultanate’s delegation was headed to the three-day event by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism. On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Minister of Tourism held a number of meetings with officials of major tourist companies in the world exploring prospects of cooperation, ways to increase the flow of tourists to the Sultanate and enhancing the Oman tourism’s presence in the European markets.

The Minister of Tourism briefed the officials on the developments in the Sultanate in various tourism fields, especially the increase in the number of hotel rooms and facilities.

He also briefed them on tourism facilities and flexibility in granting visas to facilitate the flow of tourists from different countries of the world.

Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), visited the pavilion of the Sultanate at the World Travel Market in London.

He was briefed on the contents of the pavilion, which reflect the historical heritage of the Sultanate. The ambassador was also briefed on the participation of government and private institutions and the facilities they offer.

The ambassador praised the Sultanate’s presence in the British market. He praised the participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the World Travel Market in London. He pointed out that this reflects the interest shown by the government, represented by the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises to entrepreneurship.

The Sultanate’s pavilion was also visited by a number of Arab ministers of tourism during which they were briefed on the contents of the exhibition, including images that reflect the natural and heritage destinations, as well as the variety of natural features in Oman, which are one of the most important tourist attractions. The Sultanate’s pavilion witnessed a large turnout of visitors who were briefed on the facilities, natural, heritage and historical sites in the Sultanate.

Related