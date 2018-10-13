Sultanate’s ports see 20% growth

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s ports registered a growth of 20 per cent in the first seven months of this year compared with the same period of 2017, according recent data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The robust growth is an indicator of the continued progress witnessed by Omani ports which surpasses an international growth of around 3.1 per cent.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications and Chairman of Asyad Group Board of Directors, said those results are the output of the government’s efforts to boost and diversify the national economy, and Oman’s ports play an important role in this respect.

A report released by Asyad Group said that container handling activities at Sohar Port increased by 20 per cent and exports by 26 per cent. Inbound container volume at Port of Salalah grew by 24 per cent, while exported containers increased by 22 per cent as the port saw a 2 per cent rise in reshipping activities despite a 10-day suspension of operations due to Cyclone Mekunu in May this year.

Oman’s ports witnessed an increased growth in linking to global ports which translated in a 30 per cent increase in the number of inbound container ships at Port of Salalah as well as a 14 per cent growth in general cargo ships.

Besides, the port saw an increase of 28 per cent in liquid cargo vessels. The Sultanate’s sea ports accounted for 68.5 per cent of the country’s total imports and 73.5 per cent of the Sultanate’s non-oil exports and reshipping as at the end of June this year.

