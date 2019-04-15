Sultanate’s 3-5 star hotel revenues grow 13pc

Muscat: Total revenues of the Sultanate’s hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 13 per cent to RO 46.7 million till the end of February 2019 compared to RO 41.3 million for the same period of the previous year.

However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 0.9 per cent to reach 67.8 per cent at the end of February 2019 against 68.5 per cent for the same period of 2018, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in the Sultanate’s hotels showed a significant increase by 10 per cent in the two-month period of 2019, reaching 308,397 from 280,274 guests for the same period of 2018.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the highest number of visitors, reaching 136,698. This was followed by 76,743 Omani guests, and 32,901 Asian tourists till the end of February 2019, the data released by NCSI revealed.

However, there was a drop in the number of American, Oceanian, and GCC guests by 1.8 per cent, 6.7 per cent, and 15.5 per cent to reach 11,186; 3,276; and 25,338 respectively. The Sultanate’s hotels received 1.49 million guests, generating a total revenue of RO 214.1 million in 2018. –ONA