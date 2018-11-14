Sultanate wins Vice Chairman of WSPU Executive Committee

Bangkok: The Sultanate won the seat of the Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Scout Parliamentary Union (WSPU), represented by Shaikh Taher bin Mabkhout al Junaibi, Member of Majlis A’Shura, Representative of the Wilayat of Duqm.

This came during the ninth session of the WSPU’s General Assembly in Bangkok, which was held under the title “The Role of the Parliament in Supporting Scout Movement Towards Goals of Sustainable Development”.

The Sultanate’s winning the seat of Vice Chairman of the WSPU this year comes in appreciation of its efforts in supporting youth issues and confirm the great confidence in its ability to contribute in the Union’s efforts and supporting its orientations.

The WSPU aims at creating an effective force to serve youth around the world by enacting legislations on education, training, rehabilitation, job creation, combating poverty and terrorism, rejecting extremism and intolerance, besides instilling good principles among youths, and promoting a culture of volunteerism in the society to serve the humanity.

The WSPU was established in South Korea in 1991, including more than 80 countries up to now. –ONA