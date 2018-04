MUSCAT: An official talk session between Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Gavin Williamson, UK Secretary of State for Defence was held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Defence in Bait Al Falaj Camp.

The two sides reviewed cooperation relations in military fields between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing and developing them.

They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and signed a memorandum of understanding between the Oman government represented by the Ministry of Defence and the Government of the UK regarding loaning Omani military officers from the different Sultan Armed Forces corpses to work at the UK forces and to share experiences and skills between the two sides.

It should be noted that loaning Omani officers is done for the first time between the two friendly countries.

The talk session and the signing of MoU was attended from the Omani side by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, SAF Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Matar bin Salem bin Rashid al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman, while its was attended from the UK side by the UK appointed Ambassador to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the British guest.

— ONA

