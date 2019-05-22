Sultanate, UK sign cooperation pact

LONDON: The Sultanate and the United Kingdom on Wednesday signed cooperation and partnership agreement to develop the bilateral relations in various political, economic, scientific, cultural, development and technological spheres. The agreement was signed at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, while it was signed from the UK side by Jeremy Hunt, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.

The agreement is an official documentation of the firm friendship between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the United Kingdom. It comes to develop and enhance the deep ties binding the two sides, as well as the joint visions for better future for these relations and mutual interests of the two friendly countries and peoples. The agreement covers cooperation in various sectors based on the shared common interests, the foremost of which are the bilateral relations and the continuation of mutual consultations between the two governments on high levels in a manner that contributes to supporting peace, security and stability at the regional and international levels.

The agreement also aims to support the vital, sustainable economic growth via developing strong partnerships that achieve the mutual benefit of both sides to find an open, competitive economic environment. It also comes to complete the signed Security Agreement and the Declaration of Principles. The agreement’s signing ceremony was attended by Alan Duncan, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Dr Andrew Murrison, Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Zahir al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamish Cowell, British Ambassador to the Sultanate and senior officials from both friendly countries. — ONA