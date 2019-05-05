Sultanate, UK seek to bolster relations

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Sunday Gen Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the British Army, within the framework of the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom.

They exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed march of the good historic relations binding the Sultanate and the UK.

The guest commended the strong relations between the two countries. The meeting also touched on several issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and the British Ambassador to the Sultanate.

Also on Sunday, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received Gen Sir Nicholas Carter in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj. The meeting reviewed the existing military cooperation between the Sultanate and the UK, and means of enhancing them. The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Hamish Cowell, UK Ambassador to the Sultanate, and the British Military Attaché.

Separately, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ Gen Sir Nicholas Carter. They exchanged viewpoints and discussed several military matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Saif bin Hamdan al Busaidy, Director-General of Joint Military Intelligence and Defensive Security at COSAF.

