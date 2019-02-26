Sultanate to participate in Brunei Book Fair

Brunei Darussalam: The Brunei Darussalam Book Fair will be launched today (Wednesday). The Sultanate will be the first Guest of Honour in the fair, which runs until 5 March 2019. The Sultanate is participating in the event, which coincides with the celebration of the 35th National Day in Brunei and the Brunei Darussalam Declaration as the Capital of Islamic Culture. The Sultanate’s official delegation to the fair will be led by Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information (pictured). The Sultanate’s pavilion will host a large collection of Omani publications in Arabic, English and other languages in historic, development, cultural, literary, economic, tourism, religious, intellectual, artistic and scientific fields.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Hashel al Maskeri, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Brunei told Oman News Agency (ONA), “Oman has the lead in being the first country to be invited as a Guest of Honour at Brunei Book Fair, which has been held periodically for more than two decades and this indicates the high level relations of the two friendly countries.” He added that the Sultanate’s participation this year will be different as the Sultanate of Oman will be the Guest of Honour through expanding areas of this kind of participation. He pointed out that the focus will be largely on highlighting the Sultanate’s past and present in all fields. — ONA