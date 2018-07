PARIS: The Sultanate represented by the Ministry of Information on Thursday signed at Paris the agreement for its participation as a special guest at Paris International Book Fair, which will be organised mid 2019.

The agreement was signed by Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Michael Valery, Chairman of France Reading Festival and Head of the French Publishers Association (Syndicat National de l’Edition).

Al Jabri stressed the importance of the Sultanate’s participation

in this important fair and its message.

He noted that the participation aims at raising awareness of the Sultanate’s culture and civilisation and enhance the positive interaction with the Fair guests.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the National Union of the Publishing Houses was attended by Shaikh Dr Ghazi bin said al Rowas, Sultanate’s accredited Ambassador to France and Fair organisers.

— ONA

