Sultanate signs license agreement for GIS

MUSCAT: The Sultanate represented by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on Monday signed the standard governmental license agreement for geographic information system (GIS) with Esri Global of the USA for the improvement of the Sultanate’s level as an advanced government in the field of spatial services and information. Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, CEO of the NCSI said that Esri is an international supplier of geographic information system (GIS) software, web GIS, including Spatial Analyst for raster analysis, and 3D Analyst for terrain mapping and analysis. The agreement provides new licenses and maintenance for the existing GIS license of different categories, either the programmes operating on servers provided with spatial applications and services or the desktops or the smart phones to meet the needs of users at these organisations. — ONA

