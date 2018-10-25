Sultanate reaches agreement on Yemeni defence minister

In continuation of the efforts being exerted by the Sultanate in dealing with the humanitarian events in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, and in response to the requests made by several Yemeni parties, an agreement was reached with the authorities concerned in Sanaa regarding the situation of Maj Gen Mahmoud al Subaihi, Yemeni Minister of Defence, and allowing him to communicate with his family. The Sultanate hopes that this will be followed by further steps leading to final solution on the status of all prisoners and missing persons in Yemen. — ONA

Related